Left Menu

India's Bowling Dominance: England Falls Short in Second Innings

India's bowlers shine as England second innings concludes at 192, matching their first innings score of 387. Washington Sundar leads with four wickets, while Bumrah and Siraj secure two each. Strong fielding efforts ensured a steady fall of wickets, maintaining pressure throughout in this gripping match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:30 IST
India's Bowling Dominance: England Falls Short in Second Innings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's relentless bowling attack dismantled England's second innings, as they matched their first innings total of 192, identical to their initial score of 387. Washington Sundar emerged as the standout performer, clinching an impressive four wickets with his tactical prowess.

England's batting lineup struggled against India's precision, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claiming two wickets each. The tour de force of India's bowlers, complemented by rigorous field placement, kept the English batsmen on the back foot throughout.

From the outset, England was under pressure, as the fall of wickets at regular intervals disrupted any momentum, culminating in a comprehensive display of India's bowling capabilities in this thrilling cricketing encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025