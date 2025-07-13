India's Bowling Dominance: England Falls Short in Second Innings
India's bowlers shine as England second innings concludes at 192, matching their first innings score of 387. Washington Sundar leads with four wickets, while Bumrah and Siraj secure two each. Strong fielding efforts ensured a steady fall of wickets, maintaining pressure throughout in this gripping match.
India's relentless bowling attack dismantled England's second innings, as they matched their first innings total of 192, identical to their initial score of 387. Washington Sundar emerged as the standout performer, clinching an impressive four wickets with his tactical prowess.
England's batting lineup struggled against India's precision, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claiming two wickets each. The tour de force of India's bowlers, complemented by rigorous field placement, kept the English batsmen on the back foot throughout.
From the outset, England was under pressure, as the fall of wickets at regular intervals disrupted any momentum, culminating in a comprehensive display of India's bowling capabilities in this thrilling cricketing encounter.
