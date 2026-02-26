India Secures Victory Amid Bowling Concerns as Zimbabwe Faces Elimination

India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed dissatisfaction with his team's bowling performance, despite a dominant win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. After a disappointing loss to South Africa, India bounced back to secure a large score of 256/4 at Chepauk, while Zimbabwe fell short, ending their innings at 184 for six.

Suryakumar noted that although the batting was on point, the bowling left room for improvement. Shivam Dube, serving as the sixth bowler, leaked 46 runs in just two overs. Yadav emphasized the need for a more clinical bowling approach as India prepares to face West Indies in a crucial semifinal-approaching match.

Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza acknowledged their deficiencies, particularly in fielding and bowling, as they conceded over 250 runs for the second consecutive game. Zimbabwe, eliminated from the semifinals, aims to refine their strategies in their final match against South Africa in hopes of ending the campaign on a stronger note.