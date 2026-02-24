England's Bowling Prowess Shines in T20 Triumph

In a thrilling Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup, England showcased their bowling strength, containing Pakistan to 164 for nine on Tuesday. The match, a significant fixture in the tournament, demonstrated England's strategic prowess on the field.

Sahibzada Farhan emerged as the linchpin of Pakistan's innings, amassing an impressive 63 runs off 45 balls, while seasoned players Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman contributed 25 runs each. Despite their efforts, the team's total was kept in check by England's disciplined attack.

The English bowlers stole the spotlight with Liam Dawson claiming 3 wickets for 24 runs, ably supported by Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer, who took two wickets each. Their combined effort ensured a commanding position for England, underlining their potential to excel further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)