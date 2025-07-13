India's Tense Chase: A Nail-Biting Test Showdown

The fifth day of the Test match between India and England promises intense action as India struggles to chase down a target of 193 runs. On day four, the visitors found themselves in a precarious position, closing at 58 for four.

India's top order faltered under England's pressure, with the team losing wickets at regular intervals. KL Rahul held the innings together, remaining unbeaten on 33 runs while night-watchman Akash Deep was cleaned up by Ben Stokes at the end of the day.

England, bowled out for 192 earlier in their second innings, faced fierce bowling from Washington Sundar, who seized four crucial wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah also contributed significantly to the downslide of the English fold in the third session.

