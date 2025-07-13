England's Thrilling Turnaround at Lord's
England staged a dramatic comeback against India, reducing them to 58-4 in pursuit of a 193-run target at Lord's. Key dismissals from bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Ben Stokes set the stage for a tense fifth day. Earlier, Indian bowlers dominated as Washington Sundar led with 4-22.
In a high-stakes day at Lord's, England fought back vigorously against India, reducing the visitors to a precarious 58-4 during their pursuit of a 193-run target for victory.
Jofra Archer set the tone early by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal without scoring, while Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes made crucial breakthroughs. Indian batsmen found themselves overwhelmed by the bowling assault, with KL Rahul providing the lone resistance.
Earlier in the day's play, India capitalized on the variable bounce and tight bowling conditions to dismiss England, with Washington Sundar claiming 4-22. The stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the Test match on the final day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
