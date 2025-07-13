Left Menu

England and India Set for a Thrilling Final Day at Lord's

England reduced India to 58-4 chasing a target of 193, setting up a tense final day in the third test at Lord's. Key performances from England's bowlers Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes balanced the match against India's determined resistance, highlighted by KL Rahul's unbeaten efforts.

Updated: 13-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:59 IST
England's fired-up cricket team dramatically reduced India's score to 58-4, setting up an electrifying final day in the third test at Lord's on Sunday. Chasing a victory target of 193, India's batsmen faced relentless pressure from England's formidable bowlers.

Jofra Archer took the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal for zero, while Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes chipped in by dismissing Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and nightwatchman Akash Deep. Despite these setbacks, KL Rahul held firm at 33 not out, needing 135 more runs for a series lead.

The clash intensified as England aimed to capitalize on a bowler-friendly pitch, yet some rash decisions left them struggling. With both sides anticipating a nail-biting finale, support remained strong, ensuring a captivating conclusion to this thrilling test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

