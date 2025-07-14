Jannik Sinner Triumphs Over Carlos Alcaraz to Claim First Wimbledon Title

In a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious over two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, winning in four sets with scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner's triumph reversed the outcome of their previous encounter at the French Open, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

The win secured Sinner's first Wimbledon championship and his fourth Grand Slam title overall. At 23, the Italian player is now just one Grand Slam title behind his rival, Alcaraz, as both young athletes continue to push the boundaries of men's tennis.

Alcaraz, who had a remarkable 24-match winning streak, saw it come to an end on Centre Court. Remarkably, the last player to defeat him at Wimbledon was also Sinner, during the 2022 tournament. The match featured high-quality play and ended Alcaraz's dominance at the All England Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)