Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Amicable Split

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, prominent figures in Indian badminton, have announced their mutual decision to separate. The couple, married since 2018, shared the news on Instagram, highlighting their journey towards individual growth. Both trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy and achieved significant career milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:34 IST
Renowned Indian badminton players, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, have publicly announced their decision to separate, bringing an end to their marriage of nearly five years.

Saina disclosed this personal development on Instagram, accentuating their shared commitment to peace, growth, and healing. She expressed gratitude for their shared memories and requested privacy.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, trained at Hyderabad's Pullela Gopichand Academy. Both have made significant marks in badminton, with Saina securing an Olympic bronze and achieving a No. 1 world ranking, while Kashyap peaked in the world top 10 and clinched the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

