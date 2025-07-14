Left Menu

Trump's Soccer Spotlight: Celebrating Chelsea and Honoring Pele

U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, celebrating Chelsea's victory over Paris St Germain. Despite facing mixed reactions from the crowd, he honored soccer legend Pele. Trump's presence highlighted his engagement with high-profile sporting events during his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:18 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the sitting U.S. President, took center stage at the Club World Cup final held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Chelsea triumphed over Paris St Germain with a decisive 3-0 victory. Trump's appearance was met with a chorus of boos and cheers from the crowd.

Sitting alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump was briefly spotlighted on the jumbotron during the national anthem, triggering a mixed crowd reaction. After Chelsea's win, Trump took part in the trophy ceremony, celebrating with the team and posing with referees, despite ongoing boos from the audience.

In a televised interview, Trump praised Brazilian soccer legend Pele, reflecting on Pele's influence on the sport's growth in the U.S. This appearance underlined Trump's affinity for high-profile sports events, as he continues to leverage them during his presidency. Earlier, Trump announced Washington, D.C., as the location for the 2027 NFL Draft.

