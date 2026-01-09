Left Menu

King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

Kazuyoshi Miura, known as 'King Kazu,' is the world's oldest professional soccer player at 59. With a career spanning multiple countries, Miura recently joined Fukushima United FC. Despite his age, his passion for the game remains strong as he prepares for new challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Renowned Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately dubbed 'King Kazu,' continues to defy the odds at 59, making him the globe's oldest professional soccer player.

Miura, who turned professional in 1986, recently celebrated his move to the third-division J-League club, Fukushima United FC, during a news conference in Tokyo. With an extensive career history across Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia, and Portugal, Miura's passion for soccer only seems to grow with age.

While he did not score during last season's loan spell at Atletico Suzuka, Miura remains committed to performing well with his new team, asserting a steadfast dedication to the sport he loves dearly. His journey encapsulates an inspiring narrative of perseverance in the beautiful game.

