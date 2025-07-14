Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors End in Stalemate at Maradona Stadium

Boca Juniors' bid for a triumphant start in the Argentina Clausura campaign was thwarted by a goalless draw against Argentinos Juniors at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

The match featured intense play as both teams sought to make their mark. Argentinos Juniors almost scored early on with attempts from Tomas Molina, Emiliano Viveros, and Federico Fattori challenging Boca's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin. However, he held firm under pressure.

Despite Boca Juniors' second-half efforts, including a close chance by Miguel Merentiel, they couldn't break the deadlock. Leandro Paredes' return is anticipated for their upcoming match, boosting hopes for a stronger performance against Club Atletico Union on Friday.