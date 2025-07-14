Left Menu

River Plate Kicks Off Clausura Championship in Style

River Plate opened their Clausura championship with a 3-1 victory over Platense, aided by a red card to Platense's Marcos Portillo. Goals from Facundo Colidio, Maximiliano Salas, and Miguel Borja ensured the win, as River aimed to regain confidence after recent setbacks.

River Plate marked their entry into Argentina's Clausura championship with a decisive 3-1 victory over Platense, capitalizing on a numerical advantage after Platense's Marcos Portillo's expulsion.

The match began with forward Facundo Colidio scoring a remarkable goal in the seventh minute, but Platense's Ronaldo Martinez leveled the score with a header at the 24-minute mark. River regained their lead with Maximiliano Salas flicking in a low cross on his debut.

The game turned further in River's favor when Platense's Portillo was sent off at the 75th minute. Miguel Borja secured the win with a third goal in injury time, signaling a confident start for River under coach Marcelo Gallardo, despite recent eliminations from other tournaments.

