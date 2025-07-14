River Plate Kicks Off Clausura Championship in Style

River Plate marked their entry into Argentina's Clausura championship with a decisive 3-1 victory over Platense, capitalizing on a numerical advantage after Platense's Marcos Portillo's expulsion.

The match began with forward Facundo Colidio scoring a remarkable goal in the seventh minute, but Platense's Ronaldo Martinez leveled the score with a header at the 24-minute mark. River regained their lead with Maximiliano Salas flicking in a low cross on his debut.

The game turned further in River's favor when Platense's Portillo was sent off at the 75th minute. Miguel Borja secured the win with a third goal in injury time, signaling a confident start for River under coach Marcelo Gallardo, despite recent eliminations from other tournaments.