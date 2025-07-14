Left Menu

Dramatic Clash at Club World Cup: Chelsea Defeats PSG

A post-match brawl erupted after Chelsea's 3-0 victory against PSG in the Club World Cup final. Tensions flared as PSG manager Luis Enrique and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma clashed with Chelsea's João Pedro. The match was marred by numerous cards and physical altercations, following Chelsea's dominant first-half performance.

A post-match scuffle unfolded after Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final, with PSG coach Luis Enrique and player Gianluigi Donnarumma involved in an altercation with Chelsea forward João Pedro.

The tension-filled game saw three goals from Chelsea in the first half and was marked by multiple disciplinary actions including a red card for PSG's João Neves and six yellow cards during the match.

Enrique attempted to intervene on the field, leading to a physical exchange by the center circle, while Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca managed to defuse the situation. The aftermath reflected the charged atmosphere surrounding the competition's closing moments.

