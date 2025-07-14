Rory McIlroy Poised for British Open Glory After Scottish Success

Rory McIlroy, emboldened by a runner-up finish at the Scottish Open, expressed optimism ahead of the British Open at Royal Portrush. The Northern Irish golfer, who finished two strokes behind winner Chris Gotterup, tied for second with Marco Penge, believes his game is in prime condition for the upcoming major tournament.

At 36, McIlroy has navigated a tumultuous season following his career Grand Slam completion at the Masters in April. The five-time major champion admitted to struggling with motivation, but his recent performance in North Berwick has revived his focus and competitive spirit for the Open scheduled from July 17 to 20 in Northern Ireland.

"I'm really happy with where everything is," McIlroy told reporters, reflecting on his game and the approaching challenge at Portrush. Satisfied with his ball control and overall play, McIlroy is eager to shift his concentration to the prestigious championship, seeking redemption after a missed cut at last year's Open at Royal Troon.

