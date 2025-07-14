Left Menu

Club World Cup: A Glimpse into FIFA's 2026 World Cup Ambitions

The 32-team Club World Cup in the U.S., won by Chelsea, served as a trial for FIFA ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup. Despite challenges like heat and pitch conditions, lessons learned aim to refine operations for the upcoming 48-team tournament across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:32 IST
The inaugural 32-team Club World Cup concluded with Chelsea's victory, offering FIFA invaluable insights for the 2026 World Cup. Set to be hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, it will feature a record 48 teams. The tournament revealed key logistical lessons crucial for refining next year's operations.

Organisers faced criticism from players and fans over issues like pitch conditions and scheduling amid challenging temperatures. In response, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of adapting strategies, including utilising stadiums with roofs and climate control, to ensure the success of the 2026 event.

With a focus on improving facilities, FIFA has established field offices and begun detailed planning and preparations. The Club World Cup's experiences, despite some setbacks, are expected to guide this ambitious and historic global soccer event, ensuring smoother operations and enhanced spectator experiences in 2026.

