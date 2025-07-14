Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Dominates Third Test against India
England's Jofra Archer delivered a defining moment in the third Test against India, leading to the visitors’ downfall. His energetic bowling and a brilliant two-wicket burst, featuring key dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, left India struggling at 112/8. Archer's performance drew accolades from Stuart Broad and Ravi Shastri.
Former England pacer Stuart Broad praised Jofra Archer for his electrifying performance in the third Test against India, which placed the visitors on the brink of a disappointing defeat. Archer's phenomenal two-wicket spell, including the crucial dismissals of vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, left India reeling at 112/8 in their pursuit of 193 runs by the first session's end.
In his commentary on Sky Sports, Broad highlighted Archer's impact, noting, 'Archer was amazing. The emotions from bowling such spells, with the crowd cheering and the Test match hanging in the balance, are incomparable.' He added, 'Test cricket should bring theatre, and Jofra delivered that spectacle. Despite missing many Test matches, you see him thriving in the England jersey, engaging with the batters, though it might cost him!'
Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri deemed Nitish's pre-lunch dismissal a pivotal setback. Shastri commented, 'India was likely eyeing a reducing deficit but Nitish's fall disrupted that momentum.' Archer's return to Test cricket, following a four-year hiatus, was marked by impactful figures of 2/52 in the first innings. His dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone, followed by key breakthroughs that signaled India's collapse, accentuated by Chris Woakes removing Nitish Kumar Reddy after a brief resistance.
