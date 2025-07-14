Trilogy Triumph: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Elevates Women's Boxing

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has marked a pivotal moment in women's boxing. Held at Madison Square Garden, the match not only showcased stellar athletic prowess but also highlighted the ongoing battle for equality in the sport.

This rivalry, characterized by mutual respect and ferocious competition, has fueled the momentum for women's boxing since their first face-off in April 2022. Taylor's victory by majority decision in the recent bout retained her undisputed super lightweight championship, cementing her status while propelling the sport forward.

Promoter Eddie Hearn lauded Taylor's influence, stating she has paved the way for future opportunities and fair compensation for female fighters. With Jim Lampley recognizing the event as a watershed moment, women's boxing remains on an upward trajectory, continually battling for the recognition it deserves.

