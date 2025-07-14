NHL 2025-26 Season Kicks Off with Exciting Triple-Header

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Monday that the 2025-26 season will commence with a thrilling triple-header on October 7. Leading the excitement, the Florida Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks. Anticipation is high as the Panthers prepare to hoist their championship banner before the 5 p.m. ET game.

Following the initial clash, fans can look forward to the Pittsburgh Penguins battling it out with the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET. The exhilarating night will conclude with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Los Angeles Kings in the late-night slot at 10:30 p.m. ET. NHL enthusiasts eagerly await the full schedule release, especially with a break incorporated for the Milano-Cortina Olympics.

This season marks the final 82-game format as the NHL moves to an 84-game schedule in the 2026-27 season under a new four-year extension ratified by the collective bargaining agreement. This evolution signifies the league's continuous growth and adaptation in partnership with the NHL Players' Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)