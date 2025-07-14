England Clinch Thrilling Victory Over India at Lord's

In a nail-biting conclusion to the third Test at Lord's, England emerged victorious over India, securing a 22-run win and moving 2-1 up in the series. Shoaib Bashir's pivotal delivery dismissed India's Mohammed Siraj, sealing the tense encounter.

England's success was not assured until the final moments, despite the team's strong start by reducing India to 112-8 by lunchtime. A resilient performance from Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 61, kept India in the game until the final overs.

Heroic efforts from England's Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who took crucial wickets throughout the match, were instrumental in the host's victory. As the England team celebrated, reflections on India's top order struggles highlighted the match's intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)