Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as India U19 Dominates England in Youth Test

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased his prowess with a brisk half-century, bolstering India's standing against England U19 on the third day of their four-day Youth Test. The dynamic innings propelled India to 128 for three as they established an overall lead of 229 runs.

Partnering with skipper Ayush Mhatre, Suryavanshi laid a strong foundation with a rapid 77-run opening stand. Their aggressive approach kept England on the back foot, though off-spinner Archie Vaughan managed to dismiss both batsmen, disrupting their momentum.

England's innings extended to 439, cutting India's first innings lead to 101 runs. Contributions from Ralphie Albert, Jack Home, and others played a crucial role in crossing the 400-run mark. Despite these efforts, India managed to regain control, setting a challenging target for the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)