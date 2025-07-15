Real Madrid Reclaims Prodigy Álvaro Carreras

Real Madrid has successfully reached an agreement to sign Álvaro Carreras from Benfica, marking the return of the promising left-back to the club where he once honed his skills in the youth academy.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has agreed to a six-year contract, although the financial terms were not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Carreras, who made a name for himself as Manchester United's top under-23 player in the 2021-22 season, later moved to Benfica and contributed to their Portuguese League Cup victory. Real Madrid will officially introduce Carreras on Tuesday, following a challenging season where they finished second in La Liga and were eliminated early in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)