Real Madrid Reclaims Prodigy Álvaro Carreras

Real Madrid has secured a deal to sign 22-year-old Álvaro Carreras from Benfica on a six-year contract. Carreras, who returned to Madrid after time at Manchester United and Benfica, is set to be officially introduced on Tuesday. Financial details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:16 IST
Real Madrid has successfully reached an agreement to sign Álvaro Carreras from Benfica, marking the return of the promising left-back to the club where he once honed his skills in the youth academy.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has agreed to a six-year contract, although the financial terms were not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Carreras, who made a name for himself as Manchester United's top under-23 player in the 2021-22 season, later moved to Benfica and contributed to their Portuguese League Cup victory. Real Madrid will officially introduce Carreras on Tuesday, following a challenging season where they finished second in La Liga and were eliminated early in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

