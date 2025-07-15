Left Menu

Ada Hegerberg: Inspiring the Next Generation of Women's Football

Ada Hegerberg, Norway's football captain, reflects on the growth of women's football since playing a crucial role in the 2013 European Championship. Winning multiple titles, including a Ballon d'Or, she returned to inspire a new generation after protesting the Norwegian Federation's treatment of women's football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:40 IST
Ada Hegerberg: Inspiring the Next Generation of Women's Football

Ada Hegerberg, the captain of Norway's national football team, has been instrumental in advancing women's football since her early days as an 18-year-old player at the 2013 European Championship. At that time, she played a crucial role in leading Norway to the final against Germany.

Since then, Hegerberg has amassed numerous accolades, including 10 French league titles, six Champions League titles with Olympique Lyonnais, and the first women's Ballon d'Or in 2018. Her influence has extended beyond the field, as she openly protested against the Norwegian Football Federation's treatment of women's football, leading to a self-imposed exile from the national team until 2022.

Now, as captain, alongside vice-captain Caroline Graham Hansen, Hegerberg is dedicated to inspiring the next generation. Her commitment to openness and fan engagement is evident as she spends time signing autographs and interacting with admirers. Hegerberg's iconic braid symbolizes her determination and focus, fostering a connection with young female fans eager to emulate her style and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025