Left Menu

Liam Dawson Makes Triumphant Test Return After Eight Years

After an eight-year hiatus, left-arm orthodox spinner Liam Dawson returns to the England Test squad, replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir for the fourth Test against India. Dawson, a seasoned player for Hampshire, steps in with a history of solid performances, including being named PCA Player of the Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:42 IST
Liam Dawson Makes Triumphant Test Return After Eight Years
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, left-arm orthodox spinner Liam Dawson rejoins the England Test team after an eight-year break, stepping in for Shoaib Bashir, who suffered a hand fracture. Dawson will play in the fourth Test against India, beginning July 23 in Manchester. Bashir sustained the injury during the third Test, which England narrowly won.

Despite Bashir's ability to bowl after the injury and help secure a victory by dismissing Mohammed Siraj, the team decided to substitute him with Dawson, who last played a Test against South Africa in 2017. Known for his consistent performance at Hampshire, Dawson has accumulated seven Test wickets, alongside a notable one-day and T20I career.

With accolades such as the PCA Player of the Year in the last two consecutive years, Dawson's selection underscored his reliability and form in the County Championship. England's selector, Luke Wright, praised Dawson's unwavering performance, justifying his selection. Meanwhile, seam bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have returned to county cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025