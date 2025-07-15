Liam Dawson Makes Triumphant Test Return After Eight Years

In a significant move, left-arm orthodox spinner Liam Dawson rejoins the England Test team after an eight-year break, stepping in for Shoaib Bashir, who suffered a hand fracture. Dawson will play in the fourth Test against India, beginning July 23 in Manchester. Bashir sustained the injury during the third Test, which England narrowly won.

Despite Bashir's ability to bowl after the injury and help secure a victory by dismissing Mohammed Siraj, the team decided to substitute him with Dawson, who last played a Test against South Africa in 2017. Known for his consistent performance at Hampshire, Dawson has accumulated seven Test wickets, alongside a notable one-day and T20I career.

With accolades such as the PCA Player of the Year in the last two consecutive years, Dawson's selection underscored his reliability and form in the County Championship. England's selector, Luke Wright, praised Dawson's unwavering performance, justifying his selection. Meanwhile, seam bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have returned to county cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)