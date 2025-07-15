Golden Farewell: Nina Derwael Steps Away from Gymnastics

Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael, celebrated for her mastery on the uneven bars, has announced her retirement from gymnastics. The news was confirmed by her national federation on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old champion, who clinched an Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, decided to step away from the sport after securing double gold at the European Championships in June. This, according to the federation, marked a perfect conclusion to her illustrious and successful career.

Derwael's accolades include multiple medals at major championships, and she was the world champion on the uneven bars in both 2018 and 2019. She stated that the decision came from a desire to stop subjecting her body to extreme strain, concluding that she has achieved all her goals in the sport.

