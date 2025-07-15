Left Menu

Golden Farewell: Nina Derwael Steps Away from Gymnastics

Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael, an Olympic gold medalist, is retiring from gymnastics after a successful career marked by world and European titles. Derwael, who triumphed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has decided to retire to avoid further physical strain, citing her recent European Championship victories as an ideal closing chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:43 IST
Golden Farewell: Nina Derwael Steps Away from Gymnastics
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael, celebrated for her mastery on the uneven bars, has announced her retirement from gymnastics. The news was confirmed by her national federation on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old champion, who clinched an Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, decided to step away from the sport after securing double gold at the European Championships in June. This, according to the federation, marked a perfect conclusion to her illustrious and successful career.

Derwael's accolades include multiple medals at major championships, and she was the world champion on the uneven bars in both 2018 and 2019. She stated that the decision came from a desire to stop subjecting her body to extreme strain, concluding that she has achieved all her goals in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025