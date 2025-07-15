Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies seek advice from Lloyd, Richards and Lara after historic collapse

"To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara," Shallow said in a statement on Tuesday. The trio, who plundered a combined 27,967 test runs in their careers, will join former players Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes and Ian Bradshaw who already serve on the committee.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:00 IST
Cricket-West Indies seek advice from Lloyd, Richards and Lara after historic collapse

Cricket West Indies will call upon batting royalty Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards and Brian Lara to help dissect their humiliating 3-0 series whitewash by Australia, which culminated in one of the most spectacular collapses in cricket history. Chasing 204 for victory in the final test, West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs on Monday, recording the second-lowest total in test history after New Zealand's 26 against England in 1955.

The carnage prompted CWI president Kishore Shallow to summon an emergency meeting of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, enlisting three of the Caribbean's greatest batters to give their thoughts on the humiliating defeat in Kingston. "To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara," Shallow said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trio, who plundered a combined 27,967 test runs in their careers, will join former players Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes and Ian Bradshaw who already serve on the committee. "This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras," Shallow added.

"Their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations." Shallow acknowledged that the series result and especially the final match would lead to many "sleepless nights ahead" for fans and players, but urged patience as they continue to rebuild the team.

"While disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey," he said. "We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

"The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025