NRAI Partners with ISSF Academy to Revolutionize Coach Training in India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has taken a groundbreaking step by partnering with the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Academy to bring ISSF certified coaching courses to India. The significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in New Delhi, promises a structured, globally benchmarked coaching education system for Indian coaches. Key figures at the signing included NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and ISSF Academy Director Dr. Vesa Nissinen.

This collaboration is set to provide Indian coaches with world-class training opportunities locally, eliminating the need for costly international travel. The initiative aims to strengthen the grassroots ecosystem of Indian shooting by developing a larger pool of skilled coaches versed in modern techniques and global best practices. Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) has also joined as a partner in this endeavor, further boosting its credibility and reach.

The partnership will see the conduction of four categories of ISSF Certified Coaches Courses in India—Elite/International Level, Advanced Level, Intermediate Level, and Introductory Level. These courses will follow the ISSF Academy's academic framework and certification processes, with the academy's qualified instructors overseeing the quality and delivery. Scheduled to take place across different zones of India, this ensures wider access and participation for aspiring coaches nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)