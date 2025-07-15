Left Menu

Signe Gaupset: Norway's Rising Star Shines Bright in Women's Euros

Signe Gaupset's stellar performance in Norway's final group game against Iceland has posed a selection dilemma for coach Gemma Grainger ahead of their quarter-final match with Italy. Gaupset's contributions have sparked calls from fans for her to start, highlighting her potential as Norway aims for the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:38 IST
Signe Gaupset: Norway's Rising Star Shines Bright in Women's Euros

Signe Gaupset's electrifying display in Norway's final group match against Iceland at the Women's Euros has left coach Gemma Grainger facing a tough selection dilemma for their quarter-final showdown against Italy. Gaupset's standout performance earned her two goals and two assists, igniting fan demands for her to start.

Reflecting on Gaupset's performance, Grainger remarked, "With Signe, the Iceland performance, that wasn't so much of a surprise to any of us. We see Signe training every day and that's how she is." Meanwhile, the team's spirits remain high as they prepare for the crucial match, with camaraderie evident at their Lake Neuchatel base.

Norway's captain, Ada Hegerberg, also highlighted the importance of the upcoming game. "It's an incredibly big moment for us. We want to have a good match tomorrow, we want to grab the opportunity to be in the top four in Europe, that would be incredible," said Hegerberg, underscoring the magnitude of the opportunity at hand for Norway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025