Signe Gaupset: Norway's Rising Star Shines Bright in Women's Euros

Signe Gaupset's electrifying display in Norway's final group match against Iceland at the Women's Euros has left coach Gemma Grainger facing a tough selection dilemma for their quarter-final showdown against Italy. Gaupset's standout performance earned her two goals and two assists, igniting fan demands for her to start.

Reflecting on Gaupset's performance, Grainger remarked, "With Signe, the Iceland performance, that wasn't so much of a surprise to any of us. We see Signe training every day and that's how she is." Meanwhile, the team's spirits remain high as they prepare for the crucial match, with camaraderie evident at their Lake Neuchatel base.

Norway's captain, Ada Hegerberg, also highlighted the importance of the upcoming game. "It's an incredibly big moment for us. We want to have a good match tomorrow, we want to grab the opportunity to be in the top four in Europe, that would be incredible," said Hegerberg, underscoring the magnitude of the opportunity at hand for Norway.

(With inputs from agencies.)