India's Elusive Number Three: A Search for a Solid Test Anchor

Team India faced a crushing Test defeat at Lord's, despite a valiant effort by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. The game concluded heartbreakingly as a delivery from Siraj struck the stumps, reigniting debates over what might have been.

Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara's absence has highlighted a void in the team's lineup. Pujara's steadfast performances cemented his role as India's dependable number three for years. Since his departure, the team has struggled to find a successor who can replicate his consistency and composure.

In transitioning after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's experimentations have yet to yield a fitting replacement. Players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Karun Nair have been tested, but none have matched the requisite standards. With the position still in flux, the question remains: Who will claim the critical number three slot?

(With inputs from agencies.)