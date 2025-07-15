Left Menu

India's Elusive Number Three: A Search for a Solid Test Anchor

India's cricket team struggles to find a replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara at number three. Despite attempts with players like Shubman Gill and Karun Nair, consistency eludes them. The team's revolving door approach at this crucial position during the transition phase after legends' retirements remains a significant challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:42 IST
India's Elusive Number Three: A Search for a Solid Test Anchor
Team India's search for Pujara's successor continues. (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Team India faced a crushing Test defeat at Lord's, despite a valiant effort by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. The game concluded heartbreakingly as a delivery from Siraj struck the stumps, reigniting debates over what might have been.

Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara's absence has highlighted a void in the team's lineup. Pujara's steadfast performances cemented his role as India's dependable number three for years. Since his departure, the team has struggled to find a successor who can replicate his consistency and composure.

In transitioning after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's experimentations have yet to yield a fitting replacement. Players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Karun Nair have been tested, but none have matched the requisite standards. With the position still in flux, the question remains: Who will claim the critical number three slot?

(With inputs from agencies.)

