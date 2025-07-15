Left Menu

Azharuddin Calls for Jadeja's Positivity Amid Test Series Tension

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin emphasized the need for a positive approach by Ravindra Jadeja in India's recent Test match against England. Despite a strong initial performance, India succumbed to a narrow 22-run defeat. Speculations loom over Jasprit Bumrah's return for upcoming matches, as India trails 2-1 in the series.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Mohammad Azharuddin, former Indian cricket team captain, has expressed that a more 'positive' approach from Ravindra Jadeja on the concluding day of the third Test at Lord's could have potentially shifted the match outcome in favor of India. Both teams ended day three neck and neck, posting identical scores of 387.

While the Lord's cricket ground buzzed with excitement over the past four days, India initially reduced England to just 192. However, chasing a sub-200 target appeared challenging as England's bowlers, led by captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, devastated India's batting lineup, leaving them struggling at 58/4.

Jadeja remained a lone warrior with an unbeaten 61, battling alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, yet falling short by 22 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir's crucial delivery dismissed India's last hopes. Azharuddin speculated that Jadeja's enhanced positivity might have seen India clinch victory in the tightly contested match.

With India now trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, speculation surrounds Bumrah's participation in the next game. Indian captain Shubman Gill hinted at an announcement regarding the pace bowler's involvement, acknowledging his workload management. Azharuddin remains optimistic about Bumrah's return post-rest, while anticipating potential team adjustments moving forward.

