Can Team India Overcome 'Post-Tendulkar Blues' in Test Series?

Team India, despite strong performances from players like Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj, fell short in a run chase at Lord's, illustrating their struggles since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement. India has managed to chase targets above 150 only twice since 2013, raising concerns about their ability to finish test matches successfully.

Updated: 15-07-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:28 IST
Team India. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping Test match at Lord's, Ravindra Jadeja alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showcased a commendable performance. Despite their efforts, Team India failed to reach the target of 193, suffering a 22-run defeat and trailing 1-2 in the series.

Ever since the retirement of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, India has faced significant challenges in chases, with the team only successfully pursuing targets over 150 runs twice in Tests. Noteworthy victories include the famous Brisbane Test against Australia in 2021 and their game against England in Ranchi last year.

With a record of losing crucial chases under 250 runs, India faces pressure to perform better in the upcoming matches of this England series. The team will need to break free from these struggles to regain momentum for a series victory.

