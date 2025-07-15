Can Team India Overcome 'Post-Tendulkar Blues' in Test Series?

In a gripping Test match at Lord's, Ravindra Jadeja alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showcased a commendable performance. Despite their efforts, Team India failed to reach the target of 193, suffering a 22-run defeat and trailing 1-2 in the series.

Ever since the retirement of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, India has faced significant challenges in chases, with the team only successfully pursuing targets over 150 runs twice in Tests. Noteworthy victories include the famous Brisbane Test against Australia in 2021 and their game against England in Ranchi last year.

With a record of losing crucial chases under 250 runs, India faces pressure to perform better in the upcoming matches of this England series. The team will need to break free from these struggles to regain momentum for a series victory.