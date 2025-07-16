Left Menu

Oman's Bold Move: Carlos Queiroz Appointed as National Coach

Oman has appointed Carlos Queiroz as its national team coach in preparation for crucial autumn games, which will determine its chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Queiroz, a seasoned coach with World Cup experience, steps in following Rashid Jaber's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:33 IST
Oman's Bold Move: Carlos Queiroz Appointed as National Coach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman has taken a strategic step by appointing experienced coach Carlos Queiroz to lead its national football team. This move comes as the country gears up for decisive autumn games that could secure its historic first qualification for the World Cup.

The seasoned Portuguese coach, known for taking Iran to the World Cups in 2014 and 2018, assumes his role with immediate effect. Oman's Football Association emphasizes this appointment as an effort to boost the team's performances in the upcoming matches.

Oman's team, alongside Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, will compete in the fourth round of qualifying. The top two from each group will advance to the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Queiroz, who previously coached teams like Real Madrid and Portugal, replaces Rashid Jaber, under whom Oman finished fourth in the third round of qualifiers.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025