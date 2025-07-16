Oman's Bold Move: Carlos Queiroz Appointed as National Coach

Oman has taken a strategic step by appointing experienced coach Carlos Queiroz to lead its national football team. This move comes as the country gears up for decisive autumn games that could secure its historic first qualification for the World Cup.

The seasoned Portuguese coach, known for taking Iran to the World Cups in 2014 and 2018, assumes his role with immediate effect. Oman's Football Association emphasizes this appointment as an effort to boost the team's performances in the upcoming matches.

Oman's team, alongside Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, will compete in the fourth round of qualifying. The top two from each group will advance to the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Queiroz, who previously coached teams like Real Madrid and Portugal, replaces Rashid Jaber, under whom Oman finished fourth in the third round of qualifiers.