CCPA Cracks Down on Coaching Institute for Misleading Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has levied a Rs 15 lakh fine on the Delhi-based coaching entity, Vajirao and Reddy Institute, over allegations of propagating misleading advertisements. The advertisements in question incorrectly attributed the institute's hands-on training as pivotal in guiding numerous candidates to success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

Despite claiming substantial credit for the achievements of several top-ranking candidates, investigations revealed that a significant number had enrolled only for mock interview sessions. The institute's promotional content wrongly implied comprehensive training across the Preliminary, Mains, and Interview stages.

This incident marks a repeat violation for Vajirao and Reddy, previously fined Rs 7 lakh for analogous infractions related to the UPSC 2022 results. With an annual influx of about 11 lakh aspirants, the CCPA aims to mitigate deceptive advertising tactics that mislead students and their families.