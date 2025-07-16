Atletico Madrid Secures Rising Star Thiago Almada

Atletico Madrid has successfully inked a deal to acquire Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who's been on loan to French club Lyon, will officially join the Spanish powerhouse after clearing medical tests. Although financial details were withheld, Spanish media estimates the transfer at approximately 25 million euros. Part of the deal includes a potential windfall for Botafogo should Almada transfer again in the future.

This strategic acquisition follows the departure of forward Ángel Correa to Mexico's Tigres. Almada is set to fortify an attacking line that already boasts names like Julián Álvarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Alexander Sorloth. Atletico, who recently signed midfielder Álex Baena and left back Matteo Ruggeri, aims to improve its standings after finishing third in La Liga and a group-stage exit at the Club World Cup last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)