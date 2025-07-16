Nail-Biting Draw for India U-19 Against England U-19

The India Under 19 cricket team faced a tense finale as they were held to a drawn Youth Test match against England Under 19, after a resilient performance from England's captain Hamza Shaikh. His century was pivotal in thwarting India's efforts to secure a win on the fourth and final day.

England, set to chase a challenging 350 by India who put up a strong second innings, ended at 270/7, dampening the visitors' ambitions to gain an early advantage in the two-match series. Shaikh's masterful knock of 112 off 140 deliveries was the backbone of England's determined resistance.

Shaikh received significant backing from teammates Ben Mayes and Thomas Rew, contributing with scores of 51 and 50 respectively. Despite India's spirited attempts, including crucial run-outs towards the end, England's lower order held firm, ensuring an entertaining draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)