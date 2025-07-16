Left Menu

Nail-Biting Draw for India U-19 Against England U-19

The India Under 19 cricket team managed to draw against England Under 19 in a tense first Youth Test match. Despite India's aggressive play, England's captain Hamza Shaikh led his team with a century, balancing the game on the final day. The match ended with England at 270/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beckenham | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:24 IST
Nail-Biting Draw for India U-19 Against England U-19
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The India Under 19 cricket team faced a tense finale as they were held to a drawn Youth Test match against England Under 19, after a resilient performance from England's captain Hamza Shaikh. His century was pivotal in thwarting India's efforts to secure a win on the fourth and final day.

England, set to chase a challenging 350 by India who put up a strong second innings, ended at 270/7, dampening the visitors' ambitions to gain an early advantage in the two-match series. Shaikh's masterful knock of 112 off 140 deliveries was the backbone of England's determined resistance.

Shaikh received significant backing from teammates Ben Mayes and Thomas Rew, contributing with scores of 51 and 50 respectively. Despite India's spirited attempts, including crucial run-outs towards the end, England's lower order held firm, ensuring an entertaining draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025