Scotland's Revamped Lineup Takes On Samoa Ahead of Lions Tour

Scotland's rugby team, under coach Gregor Townsend, prepares for a match against Samoa with a modified lineup. Following their recent loss to Fiji, the team sees several changes, including the replacement of Darcy Graham with Kyle Steyn. Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman will join the Lions tour in Australia.

Scotland's rugby squad is set for a strategic matchup against Samoa on Friday, featuring two forwards destined for the British & Irish Lions tour. Coach Gregor Townsend confirmed the lineup changes on Wednesday.

Loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, a veteran of the Lions' South African tour, and hooker Ewan Ashman will travel to Australia post-match to strengthen the Lions' squad against the First Nations-Pasifika team on July 22 in Melbourne.

Townsend has revamped the starting lineup, bringing in five new players following the previous weekend's defeat against Fiji. Key changes include replacing Darcy Graham with Kyle Steyn on the right wing. Additionally, injuries necessitated replacements in the midfield and second row, with Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie sidelined.

