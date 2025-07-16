Scotland's Revamped Lineup Takes On Samoa Ahead of Lions Tour

Scotland's rugby squad is set for a strategic matchup against Samoa on Friday, featuring two forwards destined for the British & Irish Lions tour. Coach Gregor Townsend confirmed the lineup changes on Wednesday.

Loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, a veteran of the Lions' South African tour, and hooker Ewan Ashman will travel to Australia post-match to strengthen the Lions' squad against the First Nations-Pasifika team on July 22 in Melbourne.

Townsend has revamped the starting lineup, bringing in five new players following the previous weekend's defeat against Fiji. Key changes include replacing Darcy Graham with Kyle Steyn on the right wing. Additionally, injuries necessitated replacements in the midfield and second row, with Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie sidelined.

