Andhra Pradesh Aims for Sports Infrastructure Boost

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek funding for sports infrastructure. Naidu emphasized the state's sports development plans, requesting financial support for stadium projects and national training centers, underlining the need for robust sports facilities to nurture local talent.

Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, to request funding to enhance the state's sports infrastructure. Naidu asked for Rs 538 crore to develop stadiums and Rs 25 crore for the Khelo India Martial Arts Games scheduled for this year.

Naidu, who is also the chief of the Telugu Desam Party and a significant NDA ally, pushed for the quick completion of sports infrastructure projects in Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Narasaraopeta under the Khelo India scheme. He detailed the state government's commitment to fostering a vibrant sports ecosystem as part of its 2024-29 sports policy.

The Chief Minister sought additional financial backing for various proposals, including a national aquatic sports hub in Amaravati and a multi-sport complex in Guntur. He highlighted the state's potential in water sports training along the Krishna river and advocated for more Khelo India centers to discover new talent in the sports domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

