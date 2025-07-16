Deepika Shines with Poligras Magic Skill Award in Pro League Stunner

In a remarkable achievement for Indian hockey, striker Deepika clinched the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill award. Her exceptional field goal against the Netherlands during the Bhubaneswar leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League earned her this honor, with fans worldwide recognizing her skill and creativity.

Deepika, only 21, demonstrated remarkable talent by driving through the Dutch defense, showcasing her exceptional dribbling and finishing skills. Her goal in the 35th minute marked the beginning of India's comeback, eventually leading to a triumphant shootout victory against the world's top-ranked team.

Expressing her gratitude, Deepika thanked her teammates, coaches, and family. She highlighted that this accolade was a collective achievement for Indian hockey. Her victory was celebrated alongside other nominations such as Spain's Patricia Alvarez and Australia's women's team, with Belgium's Victor Wegnez taking home the men's award.

(With inputs from agencies.)