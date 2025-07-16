Smooth Sailings: Florian Wellbrock Triumphs Amid Water Quality Concerns at World Championships

The World Swimming Championships' open water events resumed after being postponed twice due to water-quality issues at Sentosa, an island area on the coast.

Germany's Florian Wellbrock claimed victory in the men's 10-kilometer race, completing it in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 55.50 seconds. Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri secured second place, nearly four seconds behind, while Kyle Lee from Australia finished third. The women's race is set for later today following similar delays.

Organizers noted significant improvements in water quality, with levels of E. coli now within acceptable limits set by World Aquatics. Past issues with water quality at major events highlight the ongoing challenge, with more races planned in Singapore this weekend ahead of the main swimming competition starting July 27.