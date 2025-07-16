Left Menu

Joe Root Reclaims No.1 ICC Test Ranking Amidst Dynamic Changes in Cricket Standings

England's Joe Root has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC men's Test rankings following an impressive performance against India. Notable changes include Ravindra Jadeja's ascent, Harry Brook's drop, and Jasprit Bumrah's continued dominance in bowling. Key shifts for players like Scott Boland and Ben Stokes are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:39 IST
Joe Root Reclaims No.1 ICC Test Ranking Amidst Dynamic Changes in Cricket Standings
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

England batter Joe Root has once again topped the ICC men's Test rankings after a stellar performance in the series against India. Despite a brief loss of his crown to Harry Brook, Root's recent scores of 104 and 40 in the third Test at Lord's have propelled him back to the summit of the rankings, marking his eighth time at this position.

Significant changes in the rankings also saw Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbing to 34th place, while other players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have dropped positions. KL Rahul and Ben Stokes have also made notable advancements following their recent performances, with Stokes making a mark in both batting and bowling lists.

In the bowling domain, India's Jasprit Bumrah maintains his dominance at number one, holding a solid lead over competitors. Meanwhile, Australia's Scott Boland has risen to a career-best sixth place, adding to a formidable Australian presence in the top 10, reminiscent of England's dominance in 1958.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025