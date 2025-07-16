Joe Root Reclaims No.1 ICC Test Ranking Amidst Dynamic Changes in Cricket Standings

England batter Joe Root has once again topped the ICC men's Test rankings after a stellar performance in the series against India. Despite a brief loss of his crown to Harry Brook, Root's recent scores of 104 and 40 in the third Test at Lord's have propelled him back to the summit of the rankings, marking his eighth time at this position.

Significant changes in the rankings also saw Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbing to 34th place, while other players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have dropped positions. KL Rahul and Ben Stokes have also made notable advancements following their recent performances, with Stokes making a mark in both batting and bowling lists.

In the bowling domain, India's Jasprit Bumrah maintains his dominance at number one, holding a solid lead over competitors. Meanwhile, Australia's Scott Boland has risen to a career-best sixth place, adding to a formidable Australian presence in the top 10, reminiscent of England's dominance in 1958.