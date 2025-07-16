Magnus Carlsen Leads Star-Studded Freestyle Chess Showdown
The Freestyle chess tournament, featuring chess legends like Magnus Carlsen and rising star R Praggnanandhaa, begins with high stakes. With a prize pool of USD 750,000, top players like Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are set to compete in this innovative format where traditional setups are replaced with unpredictability.
Carlsen, world number one, faces Germany's Vincent Keymer, while R Praggnanandhaa opens against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov. This iteration introduces a new dynamic, with the first female participant, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubuyeva, contending with the chess elite.
Freestyle chess, synonymous with Fischer random chess, is redefining the sport by minimizing pre-match theories and encouraging more dynamic play, potentially changing the way games unfold. The tournament, beginning late Wednesday, promises intense competition and fresh challenges for the participants.