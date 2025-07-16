Magnus Carlsen Leads Star-Studded Freestyle Chess Showdown

The Freestyle chess tournament, a high-stakes event with a prize pool of USD 750,000, is set to showcase some of the best talents in the chess world. Notable competitors include Magnus Carlsen, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi, battling through an innovative format where the randomness of starting positions shakes up traditional strategies.

Carlsen, world number one, faces Germany's Vincent Keymer, while R Praggnanandhaa opens against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov. This iteration introduces a new dynamic, with the first female participant, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubuyeva, contending with the chess elite.

Freestyle chess, synonymous with Fischer random chess, is redefining the sport by minimizing pre-match theories and encouraging more dynamic play, potentially changing the way games unfold. The tournament, beginning late Wednesday, promises intense competition and fresh challenges for the participants.