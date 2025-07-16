Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen Leads Star-Studded Freestyle Chess Showdown

The Freestyle chess tournament, featuring chess legends like Magnus Carlsen and rising star R Praggnanandhaa, begins with high stakes. With a prize pool of USD 750,000, top players like Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are set to compete in this innovative format where traditional setups are replaced with unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlsen, world number one, faces Germany's Vincent Keymer, while R Praggnanandhaa opens against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov. This iteration introduces a new dynamic, with the first female participant, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubuyeva, contending with the chess elite.

Carlsen, world number one, faces Germany's Vincent Keymer, while R Praggnanandhaa opens against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov. This iteration introduces a new dynamic, with the first female participant, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubuyeva, contending with the chess elite.

Freestyle chess, synonymous with Fischer random chess, is redefining the sport by minimizing pre-match theories and encouraging more dynamic play, potentially changing the way games unfold. The tournament, beginning late Wednesday, promises intense competition and fresh challenges for the participants.

