Vaughan Criticizes ICC's Penalizing England for Slow Over Rate

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for penalizing only England for slow over rates in the third Test against India. The deduction caused England to lose points in the World Test Championship standings. Consequently, a fine was imposed and their ranking slipped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:46 IST
Michael Vaughan. (Photo- file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling critique, former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for solely penalizing England's slow over rates during the third Test at Lord's against India. England, having secured victory, was docked two ICC World Test Championship points, dropping them in the standings.

Vaughan voiced his discontent on his social media platform, questioning the fairness of reprimanding only one team when both were guilty of maintaining poor over rates. As per ICC regulations, penalties are applied for slow over rates after accounting for time allowances.

The point deduction reduced England's World Test Championship tally from 24 to 22, subsequently lowering their point percentage. Sri Lanka has now claimed the second spot, overtaking England, which also faced a match fee fine.

Under ICC guidelines, England players are fined for each over bowled short. England captain Ben Stokes admitted to the offence, which meant further discussions were unnecessary.

The penalty was assessed by umpires Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Ahsan Raza, and Graham Lloyd. The intense third Test concluded after a thrilling showdown with India, where England managed a hard-fought 22-run victory in an exhilarating finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

