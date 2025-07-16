Virat Kohli: The Unstoppable Record-Breaker in Cricket History

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has once again etched his name in the history books. Despite having retired from T20 Internationals and recently from Test cricket, Kohli's remarkable career continues to be celebrated. On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) updated his T20I rating to 909 points, a milestone that positions him as the only batsman to achieve over 900 rating points in the ICC Men's Cricket Rankings across all cricket formats.

This latest feat follows his retirement from T20Is after a stellar performance in the ICC T20 World Cup final last year. The ICC, as measured by Wisden, upgraded Kohli's all-time T20I rating from 897 to 909, making it the third-highest rating in ICC Men's T20I rankings, just behind Suryakumar Yadav and England's Dawid Malan.

Kohli's highest Test rating of 937 in 2018 remains the best for an Indian batter and ranks 11th overall historically. In ODIs, he once peaked at 909 points, confirming his dominance across formats. His legacy in cricket is undeniably immense, with over 27,599 international runs, including 82 centuries and 143 fifties, making him India's second-highest run-getter of all time.