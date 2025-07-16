Bumrah and Pant: Crucial Comebacks for India's Fourth Test Battle

Indian cricket stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are preparing for a pivotal return to the action as India gears up for the fourth Test against England, slated to commence at Old Trafford on July 23, as per Sky Sports.

Despite a five-wicket series loss at Headingley, head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that India would adhere to a strict rotation policy for Bumrah, emphasizing his workload management. This comes after the pace spearhead was rested during the second Test at Edgbaston but made an explosive comeback at Lord's, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who sustained a finger injury on Day 1 of the third Test, is anticipated to be fit for the fourth Test. Despite his discomfort resulting in temporary withdrawal from the field, Pant managed to score a commendable 74 in India's first innings. His recovery will be instrumental in India's ranking endeavors against England.