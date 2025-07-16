Punjab FC Strengthens Defense with Bijoy Varghese's Signing

Punjab FC has fortified its defensive line by signing 25-year-old Bijoy Varghese from I-League side Inter Kashi. The center-back's contract with Punjab, also known as the Shers, extends until 2028. Having joined Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 season, Varghese was pivotal in the team reaching the runner-up spot that year.

Varghese's career trajectory took him to Inter Kashi on loan in the 2023-24 season, where he made ten appearances before securing a permanent move. In the 2024-25 season, he played twelve games for Inter Kashi. His move to Punjab FC marks an important chapter in his football journey, as he expressed eagerness to face the competitive challenges at his new club.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director at Punjab FC, expressed his optimism about the signing, emphasizing Varghese's potential and fit within the club's strategic goals. Topoliatis acknowledged Varghese's experience in both the ISL and I-League, noting that his addition aligns with the club's vision of cultivating a robust squad of young Indian talents.