Left Menu

Punjab FC Strengthens Defense with Bijoy Varghese's Signing

Punjab FC has secured defender Bijoy Varghese for the season, arriving from Inter Kashi with a contract extending to 2028. A key player in the I-League, Bijoy looks forward to enhancing his skills while contributing to Punjab FC's defensive line-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:34 IST
Punjab FC Strengthens Defense with Bijoy Varghese's Signing
Punjab FC's Bijoy Varghese (Image: Punjab FC media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC has fortified its defensive line by signing 25-year-old Bijoy Varghese from I-League side Inter Kashi. The center-back's contract with Punjab, also known as the Shers, extends until 2028. Having joined Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 season, Varghese was pivotal in the team reaching the runner-up spot that year.

Varghese's career trajectory took him to Inter Kashi on loan in the 2023-24 season, where he made ten appearances before securing a permanent move. In the 2024-25 season, he played twelve games for Inter Kashi. His move to Punjab FC marks an important chapter in his football journey, as he expressed eagerness to face the competitive challenges at his new club.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director at Punjab FC, expressed his optimism about the signing, emphasizing Varghese's potential and fit within the club's strategic goals. Topoliatis acknowledged Varghese's experience in both the ISL and I-League, noting that his addition aligns with the club's vision of cultivating a robust squad of young Indian talents.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025