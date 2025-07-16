Left Menu

Goud and Dunkley Shine in Thrilling Women's ODI Clash

Impressive bowling from Kranti Goud and a solid batting performance by Sophia Dunkley secured England a competitive score against India in the first Women's ODI. Goud struck crucial early blows, while Dunkley anchored the innings with an unbeaten 83 runs, aided by Alice Davidson Richards' half-century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Young talent Kranti Goud made a significant impact early in the game, snatching two crucial wickets for India before Sophia Dunkley steered England to a strong 258 for six with her unbeaten 92-ball 83 in the first Women's ODI against India on Wednesday.

Goud's remarkable figures of 2/55 in nine overs, alongside off-spinner Sneh Rana's 2/31, provided India an excellent start after England chose to bat. England's recovery came through a crucial fifth-wicket partnership between Dunkley and Alice Davidson Richards, who added 106 runs.

After a shaky start, England's innings was resurrected by Dunkley's gritty innings and Richards' supportive 53 off 73 balls. Despite losing four wickets for 97 runs, they managed a comeback with Dunkley striking nine boundaries, ensuring a competitive score at The Rose Bowl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

