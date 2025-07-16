Goud and Dunkley Shine in Thrilling Women's ODI Clash

Young talent Kranti Goud made a significant impact early in the game, snatching two crucial wickets for India before Sophia Dunkley steered England to a strong 258 for six with her unbeaten 92-ball 83 in the first Women's ODI against India on Wednesday.

Goud's remarkable figures of 2/55 in nine overs, alongside off-spinner Sneh Rana's 2/31, provided India an excellent start after England chose to bat. England's recovery came through a crucial fifth-wicket partnership between Dunkley and Alice Davidson Richards, who added 106 runs.

After a shaky start, England's innings was resurrected by Dunkley's gritty innings and Richards' supportive 53 off 73 balls. Despite losing four wickets for 97 runs, they managed a comeback with Dunkley striking nine boundaries, ensuring a competitive score at The Rose Bowl.

