Pokemon Electrifies IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans Partnership

Pokemon has joined forces with the Gujarat Titans for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2025, bringing joy to both players and fans. Pikachu made appearances at training sessions and home games, infusing them with a vibrant energy, according to an official release.

The pre-season saw Pokemon incorporated into the Junior Titans program, a unique grassroots initiative aimed at promoting sports among children under 14, across five cities in Gujarat. This initiative peaked when Pikachu made a surprise visit to the Ahmedabad centre, leading warm-up activities to the delight of participating children.

Throughout the season, Pokemon set up a vibrant booth at Narendra Modi Stadium, which attracted around 42,000 visitors over seven game days. Pikachu, donning a Gujarat Titans jersey, interacted with fans, offering photo opportunities and distributing Pokemon-themed memorabilia.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, highlighted the innovative fan engagement through the partnership with an international brand. The initiatives ranged from the Junior Titans program to unique in-stadium experiences, enhancing the fan experience with Pikachu as a mascot.

Additionally, Pikachu entertained attendees at Nexus One in Ahmedabad during the Pokemon Fiesta, a lively event featuring dance shows and games. The partnership also saw the Gujarat Titans logo featured within the Pokemon GO game across Ahmedabad.

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokemon Company, expressed satisfaction with the partnership's reach, applauding the Titans' playoff achievement and emphasizing the collaboration's role in connecting with new audiences through sports-centric projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)