Left Menu

Pokemon Electrifies IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans Partnership

Pokemon has teamed up with the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025, thrilling players and fans with Pikachu's dynamic presence at games and training sessions. The partnership included innovative fan engagement initiatives, such as grassroots programs and stadium events, culminating in significant public interaction and enhanced team branding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:16 IST
Pokemon Electrifies IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans Partnership
Pokemon partnered with Gujarat Titans. (Photo: GT Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pokemon has joined forces with the Gujarat Titans for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2025, bringing joy to both players and fans. Pikachu made appearances at training sessions and home games, infusing them with a vibrant energy, according to an official release.

The pre-season saw Pokemon incorporated into the Junior Titans program, a unique grassroots initiative aimed at promoting sports among children under 14, across five cities in Gujarat. This initiative peaked when Pikachu made a surprise visit to the Ahmedabad centre, leading warm-up activities to the delight of participating children.

Throughout the season, Pokemon set up a vibrant booth at Narendra Modi Stadium, which attracted around 42,000 visitors over seven game days. Pikachu, donning a Gujarat Titans jersey, interacted with fans, offering photo opportunities and distributing Pokemon-themed memorabilia.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, highlighted the innovative fan engagement through the partnership with an international brand. The initiatives ranged from the Junior Titans program to unique in-stadium experiences, enhancing the fan experience with Pikachu as a mascot.

Additionally, Pikachu entertained attendees at Nexus One in Ahmedabad during the Pokemon Fiesta, a lively event featuring dance shows and games. The partnership also saw the Gujarat Titans logo featured within the Pokemon GO game across Ahmedabad.

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokemon Company, expressed satisfaction with the partnership's reach, applauding the Titans' playoff achievement and emphasizing the collaboration's role in connecting with new audiences through sports-centric projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025