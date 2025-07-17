Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Olympic Skier Audun Gronvold Struck by Lightning

Olympic bronze medallist and former national team coach Audun Gronvold, aged 49, has tragically died after being struck by lightning during a cabin trip. His achievements in ski cross and alpine skiing earned him respect, leaving a lasting legacy within the Norwegian skiing community.

Updated: 17-07-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:02 IST
Tragic Loss: Olympic Skier Audun Gronvold Struck by Lightning

Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Audun Gronvold has tragically passed away at the age of 49 after being struck by lightning during a cabin trip, the Norwegian Ski Federation announced on Wednesday.

Gronvold, born in Hamar, not only clinched the bronze medal in the men's ski cross at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics but also at the 2005 World Ski Championships, marking significant achievements in his sporting career. He was an integral part of the national alpine skiing team from the 1993-94 to the 2003-04 season.

Tove Moe Dyrhaug, president of the federation, expressed deep sorrow, stating, "Norwegian skiing has lost a remarkable figure who contributed immensely to both the alpine and freestyle communities." Gronvold's influence extended beyond his athletic accomplishments as a respected national team coach in ski cross, leaving a noticeable void in Norwegian skiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

