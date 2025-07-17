Left Menu

Sabalenka Skips National Bank Open, Eyes U.S. Open Title Defense

Aryna Sabalenka has opted out of the National Bank Open to rest ahead of her U.S. Open title defense. Having recently reached the Wimbledon semifinals, she plans to start the North American hard-court swing in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa withdrew due to injury, replaced by Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world top-ranked tennis player, has decided to withdraw from the National Bank Open, choosing to rest and better prepare for the upcoming U.S. Open title defense.

Sabalenka, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before falling to Amanda Anisimova, expressed her strategy to skip the Montreal tournament to maximize her chances of success this season. The National Bank Open is slated to kick off on July 27, but Sabalenka aims to return at the Cincinnati Open in early August, just in time for the U.S. Open's first round starting on August 24.

Additionally, the tournament announced that world number 10 Paula Badosa has withdrawn due to an injury. With the absence of both players, Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima will take their spots in the main draw.

