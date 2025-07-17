Eugenie Bouchard Bids Farewell: A Tennis Icon's Last Chapter

Canadian tennis sensation Genie Bouchard has announced her retirement from the sport, concluding an illustrious chapter that saw her reach the Wimbledon final and two other Grand Slam semifinals in 2014.

Before officially hanging up her racket, Bouchard will grace the courts one last time at the National Bank Open in Montreal, her hometown. A wild card entry from Tennis Canada will allow her to complete her career where it all started.

Despite a career hampered by injuries, including a notable concussion in 2015 that effectively changed her trajectory, Bouchard continued to make a mark, even leading Canada to a Billie Jean King Cup victory in 2023. Tournament director Valerie Tetreault lauded her contributions, emphasizing her role as a trailblazer in Canadian tennis.

