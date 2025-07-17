Left Menu

R Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Freestyle Grand Slam Tour

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen in the USD 750,000 Freestyle Grand Slam Tour, highlighting the trend of Indian players prevailing over Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa, alongside Arjun Erigaisi, advanced to the quarterfinals, impacting Carlsen's path in the tournament significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:34 IST
R Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Freestyle Grand Slam Tour

In a remarkable display of strategic prowess, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa triumphed over world number one Magnus Carlsen during the prestigious USD 750,000 Freestyle Grand Slam Tour. This victory, reflecting the growing trend of Indian chess players besting Carlsen, propelled Praggnanandhaa to the quarterfinals alongside fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi.

Praggnanandhaa's win over Carlsen so disrupted the Norwegian's campaign that he subsequently lost to Wesley So and was eliminated from the top bracket by Levon Aronian in a decisive tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Erigaisi showcased resilience, overcoming early challenges to secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

The event divided 16 players into two groups, with the top four from each advancing. Carlsen ended up fifth in his group, with chances of at best a third-place finish. In upcoming quarterfinals, Praggnanandhaa faces Fabiano Caruana, testing his strategic mettle once more as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025