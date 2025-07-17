R Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Freestyle Grand Slam Tour

In a remarkable display of strategic prowess, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa triumphed over world number one Magnus Carlsen during the prestigious USD 750,000 Freestyle Grand Slam Tour. This victory, reflecting the growing trend of Indian chess players besting Carlsen, propelled Praggnanandhaa to the quarterfinals alongside fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi.

Praggnanandhaa's win over Carlsen so disrupted the Norwegian's campaign that he subsequently lost to Wesley So and was eliminated from the top bracket by Levon Aronian in a decisive tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Erigaisi showcased resilience, overcoming early challenges to secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

The event divided 16 players into two groups, with the top four from each advancing. Carlsen ended up fifth in his group, with chances of at best a third-place finish. In upcoming quarterfinals, Praggnanandhaa faces Fabiano Caruana, testing his strategic mettle once more as the tournament progresses.

